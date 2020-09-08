Teyana Taylor Gives Birth In Bathroom To Second Child With Iman Shumpert

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert have welcomed their second bundle of joy!

Iman shared a sweet message and video on Twitter, writing, ‘She’s here! Sept 6 2020 | Rue Rose Shumpert. A healthy child. A little sister. Another daughter. Black love wins. Welcome babygirl…we love you,” he shared along with a sweet video of their new bundle of joy.”

Iman also revealed that the baby was delivered unexpectedly early at home in the couple’s bathroom, which was also the case for their four-year-old daughter Iman Tayla.

“At 3:28 am on Sept 6th 2020 Rue Rose decided that the baby shower thrown for her and mommy was too lit,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a video of the baby. “She didn’t make the party but she managed to make the next day her birthdate!!! Now…when we buy homes, we always find a bathroom with great energy… but not in a million years would you be able to tell me we’d deliver both of our daughters in a bathroom without the assistance of a hospital. Our newest edition entered the world in the water and came out looking around and ready to explore.”

He concluded, “A healthy child. A little sister. Another daughter. Black love wins….again. Welcome babygirl…we love you!”

Teyana reposted the message on her own Instagram, adding, “We love you Rue, welcome baby girl.”

Her original delivery plans included having Erykah Badu be her midwife for the delivery. “I’m considering home birth, and I’m actually going to be doing it with Erykah,” she told Nick Cannon during his Power 106 morning show in June. “Her and Iman are going to deliver my baby. I’m super excited. I’m a have her just sing her verse from ‘Lowkey’ to me to calm my nerves.”

Teyana’s had quite the year—she dropped “The Album” in June, earning rave reviews from big names like Janet Jackson. She told our own Scott Evans how much that support meant to her: “To be acknowledged by the people that inspire you, and to genuinely be acknowledged by the people that inspire you, is great. It’s amazing. That’s big for me.”

Congratulations to the happy family!

— by Katcy Stephan