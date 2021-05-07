The 5 Best Mother’s Day Movies To Watch With Your Mom

What’s your plan for after Mother’s Day brunch? This year, why not cuddle up on the couch with mom and watch one of these iconic films to celebrate her day? We’re breaking down the best Mother’s Day flicks to enjoy with the family.

HOLLYWOOD – AUGUST 4: Actress Jamie Lee Curtis (L) and actress Lindsay Lohan (R), stars of the new Disney film “Freaky Friday,” pose as they arrive for the premiere of the movie at the El Capitan theater August 4, 2003 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Carlo Allegri/Getty Images)

Freaky Friday

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan star in this 2003 comedy about a drastically different mother-daughter duo who swap bodies and learn to understand each other in a new way. Stream it on Disney Plus.

NEW YORK CITY – NOVEMBER 5: Actress Shirley MacLaine, actress Daryl Hannah, actress Sally Field, singer Dolly Parton and actress Julia Roberts attend the “Steel Magnolias” New York City Premiere on November 5, 1989 at the Ziegfeld Theater in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Steel Magnolias

This classic 1989 film starring Sally Field and Julia Roberts tells the story of a close-knit group of women in Louisiana who go stronger as they experience life’s trials and tribulations together. Stream it on Hulu.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 07: (L-R) Actor Timothee Chalamet, actor Laurie Metcalf, actor/director Greta Gerwig and actor Saoirse Ronan pose with the award for Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) for ‘Lady Bird’ poses in the press room during The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Lady Bird

In this 2017 flick directed by Greta Gerwig, Saiorse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf star as a strong-willed high school senior and a mom working industriously as a nurse to keep the family financially stable. Stream it on Netflix.

HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 18: General view of green carpet at Disney Pixar’s “Brave” World Premiere at Dolby Theatre on June 18, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images)

Brave

Defiant Princess Merida longs to break tradition, butting heads with her traditional mother Queen Elinor. After a twist of fate turns Elinor into a bear, the duo must work together to break the spell. Stream it on Disney Plus.

CANADA – SEPTEMBER 17: La-di-da: Actress Diane Keaton arrives for screening of her film Baby Boom last night. (Photo by Erin Combs/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Baby Boom

Diane Keaton stars in this 1987 movie about a no-nonsense businesswoman whose life turns upside down when a relative dies and makes her the guardian of a baby girl. Stream it on Hulu.

