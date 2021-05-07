The 5 Best Mother’s Day Movies To Watch With Your Mom

What’s your plan for after Mother’s Day brunch? This year, why not cuddle up on the couch with mom and watch one of these iconic films to celebrate her day? We’re breaking down the best Mother’s Day flicks to enjoy with the family.

Freaky Friday

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan star in this 2003 comedy about a drastically different mother-daughter duo who swap bodies and learn to understand each other in a new way. Stream it on Disney Plus.

Steel Magnolias

This classic 1989 film starring Sally Field and Julia Roberts tells the story of a close-knit group of women in Louisiana who go stronger as they experience life’s trials and tribulations together. Stream it on Hulu.

Lady Bird

In this 2017 flick directed by Greta Gerwig, Saiorse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf star as a strong-willed high school senior and a mom working industriously as a nurse to keep the family financially stable. Stream it on Netflix.

Brave

Defiant Princess Merida longs to break tradition, butting heads with her traditional mother Queen Elinor. After a twist of fate turns Elinor into a bear, the duo must work together to break the spell. Stream it on Disney Plus.

Baby Boom

Diane Keaton stars in this 1987 movie about a no-nonsense businesswoman whose life turns upside down when a relative dies and makes her the guardian of a baby girl. Stream it on Hulu.

