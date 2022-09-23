‘The Bachelor’ Clayton Echard & Susie Evans Split: ‘This Was A Painful Decision’

It’s over!

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans have called it quits six months after they revealed their relationship on the dramatic season finale of “The Bachelor.”

The two shared the breakup news in a joint statement on Instagram, revealing, “With incredibly heavy hearts, we wanted to share that we have decided to go our separate ways. For anyone who has ever loved, knows this was a painful decision to make and not one taken lightly.”

“We understand that there will likely be a lot of questions about this decision — social media is definitely a highlight reel and much of our experiences together we have kept private as I’m sure most can understand. But we will share this — although this last year together has brought us so much joy and so many laughs, there has also been a significant amount of pain,” the exes continued. “We know no healthy relationship comes without its struggles, but we’ve realized that we were not prepared for the external forces that hindered our ability to not only heal as individuals but also as a couple.”

Clayton and Susie went on to say that they are both working on the “best version of ourselves” following their decision to go separate ways.

“This is not an easy time for either of us but we stand in support of each other and hope to see the other go on to find happiness and healing,” they added. “Although Claysie is no more, we hope that our communities can support us individually as we move forward with love and respect for each other. ”

The pair concluded their heartfelt breakup post by writing, “Thank you to all of you that supported our relationship. It means so much more than you will ever know.”

The pair met on Clayton’s season of “The Bachelor.” After a series of dramatic events on his season, Susie did not accept Clayton’s proposal at the end of their journey.

However, two ended up reconciling after the show wrapped filming and announced their relationship during the live finale.