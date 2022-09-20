‘The Bachelor’ Names Zach Shallcross As Their Lead For Season 27

“The Bachelor” has revealed their new leading man!

Zach Shallcross has been named as the hit ABC series’ lead for Season 27.

The news was announced by host Jesse Palmer on the finale episode of Gabby and Rachel’s “The Bachelorette” season on Tuesday. Zach competed on their season of the reality competition show before making an emotional exit.

“A family man at heart, Shallcross splits time between Texas and Orange County. His parents, who have been married over 30 years, have shown him what true love looks like. He strives to find a love that echoes the standard they have set for him, and he plans to keep them in mind when looking for a life partner. Home is where the heart is; and with the Bachelor mansion not too far away, Shallcross is eager to begin his journey back home in Southern California,” a press release reads.

“The Bachelor” returns on Jan. 23, 2023 at 8PM on ABC. Episodes will be available on demand on Hulu the day after their premieres.

— Stephanie Swaim