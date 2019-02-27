‘The Bachelorette’s’ Becca Kufrin Headed To RuPaul’s DragCon (Exclusive)

Talk about a reality TV crossover we never knew we needed!

Access can exclusively reveal that “Bachelorette” alum Becca Kufrin will be a special guest panellist at RuPaul’s DragCon LA in May 2019.

Becca is set to appear on a dating panel titled, “Cupid, You Stupid – Dating Diaries” and she’ll be joined by “Drag Race” star Mayhem Miller.

The panel sounds like a lot of fun, according to the description!

“Love is a battlefield, baby! If you’re sick of bouncing from heartache to heartache then don’t miss this conversation on first dates, texting, nudes and everything you should have in your dating arsenal,” the description reads.

DragCon is beloved by fans of the hit VH1 show and last year nearly 100,000 fans attended the sickening convention, which takes place bi-annually in LA and NYC every year.

And there’s going to be a ton of fan favorite queens in attendance including Aquaria, Trixie Mattel, Jasmine Masters and Naomi Smalls.

RuPaul’s DragCon LA 2019 is taking place on May 24-26 and tickets are available online now!

