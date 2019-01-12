They do! Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are the latest “Bachelor” couple to walk down the aisle.

The reality stars married at Haiku Mill in Hawaii on Saturday, Us Weekly has confirmed. According to the mag, “The Bachelor” host Chris Harrison officiated the ceremony, while franchise alums including Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici were among the 100 guests.

The bride and groom teased their fans with pre-wedding festivities on Instagram leading up to the special moment.

Arie couldn’t wait to call Lauren his wife, and shared a cute pair of photos on Friday to express his excitement.

“Life with you is all sunsets and rainbows,” he captioned the romantic post, which showed the lovebirds sharing a kiss against a jaw-dropping seaside background.

Lauren paid a short but sweet tribute to her and Arie’s love story and ultimate happy ending with a swoon-worthy post of her own.

“Fairytales do come true,” she gushed, captioning a series of snaps from the same picturesque location.

The now-spouses famously met on Season 22 of “The Bachelor” last year. Lauren was the runner-up, but won out in the end after Arie changed his mind and broke up with winner Becca Kufrin in an instantly-viral sequence from the final episode.

Ever since, the former racecar driver and his bride have been eagerly planning their life together. Arie told Us Weekly that making their union official has been priority No. 1 from the start.

“Ever since we’ve gotten together, we wanted to fast-forward to this day,” he said.

The wedding may now be behind them, but the newlyweds still have another major milestone on the horizon. Arie and Lauren are also expecting their first child, a baby girl.

— Erin Biglow