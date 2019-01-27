The 2019 SAG Awards are totally filled with memorable moments and we’re just going to be capturing all of our personal favorites right here. Stay tuned for the best moments (updating live) throughout the entire show!

It all started with Megan Mullally (the host of the SAG Awards) opening the show…

1. Megan Mullally jokes about executives hoping that the movie Green Book could be white, and thanking Hollywood for casting black people in “Black Panther” and Asian people in “Crazy Rich Asians”

2. Alec Baldwin and Megan Mullally make totally bizarre jokes about having an affair… and we’re still like, but weird, they’re both married.

3. John Krasinski was legit jumping up and down when Emily Blunt won her first SAG Award!

How cute is John Krasinksi when Emily Blunt won Best Actress in a Supporting Role?! #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/5sWrL9bEPA — Access (@accessonline) January 28, 2019

4. And then she totally made us cry with her speech about how he “pierced her heart” and how much she loved working with her hubby.

5. Oh, we caught Timothee Chalamet just being adorable…

6. The tribute to Alan Alda presented by Tom Hanks literally had us giving both of them a standing ovation!



7. Darren Criss wasn’t so sure he’d win his SAG Award… and then he did. And it was awesome!

8. Spotted! Two legends Patricia Clarkson and Sam Elliott chatting it up!

9. Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance have totally nailed the couple pose!

10. Amy Adams was caught packing in a little PDA during the commercial breaks!

11. Megan Mullally saying that her dad still gets residuals from “The Twilight Zone,” thanks the Screen Actors Guild. Hey, perks baby!

12. Lady Gaga only has eyes for Bradley Cooper. Obvi.

14. The “This Is Us” cast seemed totally shocked that they won an award — and we love them even more

15. Rami Malek said he delivered pizzas before he became a big time actor and we are totally shocked by it

16. The “Black Panther” cast’s total excitement over Best Ensemble Cast win was absolutely everything

17. And Chadwick Boseman’s awesome speech about what it means to be “Young, Talented and Black” was our favorite thing ever