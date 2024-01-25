The Best Workout Gear For 2024 That Will Get You Pumped To Get Back In The Gym

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

It’s time to own workout gear so cute, it’ll make you want to head to the gym just to show it off.

The best workout gear in 2024 is as attractive as it is functional. We’re talking eye-catching pieces that move seamlessly with your body, offering compression, sweat-wicking, and even water-proof technologies.

No matter if you’re headed to a yoga mat, the Pilates reformer, a weight room, or a track, we’ve found stylish workout pieces that you can shop right now. We’ve rounded up matching sports bras and leggings, tank tops, trail shorts, and barre socks. We’ve also included trendy unitards and workout dresses, gym bags, yoga blocks, and so much more.

These pretty and practical options from Girlfriend Collective, Beyond Yoga, Bala, and beyond suit a variety of price points.

Keep reading to shop workout gear you can wear now!