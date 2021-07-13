“The Crown,” “Bridgerton,” “Ted Lasso” and More TV Shows That Scored Major Emmy Nominations

The 2021 Emmy nominations have just been announced!

On Tuesday, father-daughter duo and Emmy winners Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones revealed the nominations for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards.

“The Crown” and “The Mandalorian” earned the most Emmy nominations this year, scoring 24, followed by “Wandavision” with 23, “The Handmaid’s Tale” received 21 nods.

“Ted Lasso” broke the record for a comedy series in their first season with a grand total of 20 nominations. The Apple TV+ show which stars Jason Sudeikis was nominated for categories including, Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Comedy Series, Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple, and Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy for Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed and Jeremy Swift.

The steamy drama “Bridgerton” scored 12 nominations including a nom for breakout star Regé-Jean Page for Best Actor in a Drama series, who will not be returning for season 2. He was the only star of the show to be nominated in an acting category. Executive Producer Shonda Rhimes also earned her first Emmy nom in the last 10 years for her first major project with Netflix.

Kaley Cuoco earned her first Emmy nom for her role in “The Flight Attendant” just months after being nominated for a Golden Globe for the hit HBO show.

For the first time in Marvel history, “Wandavision” and “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” earned multiple nominations in acting categories.

Mj Rodriguez is also the first Transgender person to ever be nominated for a major Emmy category for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Blanca on FX’s “Pose.”

Emma Corrin, Jurnee Smollett and Mj Rodriguez received their first Emmy noms for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series while Jonathan Majors, Josh O’Connor and Regé-Jean Page also received their first-ever Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Cedric the Entertainer will be hosting the award show that honors the best TV shows of the year. The Primetime Emmy Awards will air Sunday, Sept. 19 on CBS and Paramount+.