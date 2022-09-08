‘The Crown’ Expected To ‘Stop Filming’ Season 6 Following Queen Elizabeth’s Death

“The Crown” is putting a hold on production amid Queen Elizabeth’s death.

After news of the monarch’s death at the age of 96 on Thursday, the hit Netflix show’s creator, Peter Morgan, announced that production on Season 6 is expected to take a pause.

“The Crown is a love letter to her and I’ve nothing to add for now, just silence and respect,” the producer told Deadline. “I expect we will stop filming out of respect too.”

Prior to her majesty’s death, the show’s Executive Producer, Stephen Daldry, also noted to Deadline that production would halt when Queen Elizabeth passed.

“None of us know when that time will come but it would be right and proper to show respect to the queen. It would be a simple tribute and a mark of respect,” he said after the drama made its debut in 2016. “She’s a global figure and it’s what we should do. She’s an extraordinary woman and people will be upset.”

Season 5 of the series is still set to premiere in November.

Buckingham Palace announced the sad news of Queen Elizabeth’s passing on social media on Sept. 8 at around 6:30 pm local time in London.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the post read. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Following the news, King Charles, who inherited the responsibilities and privileges of king immediately at the time of his mother’s death, released a statement mourning his mother’s death, sharing, “The death of my beloved mother, her majesty the queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.”