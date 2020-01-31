‘The Crown’ Will End After Season 5 With Imelda Staunton Playing Queen Elizabeth

Royal fans are heartbroken that the popular Netflix series, “The Crown” will be ending with season five.

The news was revealed by showrunner and creator Peter Morgan to Deadline on Friday. Even though Morgan previously said the show would run for six seasons, he told Deadline that it “became clear… that this is the perfect time and place to stop. I’m grateful to Netflix and Sony for supporting me in this decision.”

It was announced that for the show’s last season, Imelda Staunton will be playing the role of Queen Elizabeth. The actress shared a statement on Twitter, “I have loved watching ‘The Crown’ from the very start. As an actor it was a joy to see how both Claire Foy and Olivia Colman brought something special and unique to Peter Morgan’s scripts. I am genuinely honoured to be joining such an exceptional creative team and to be taking ‘The Crown’ to its conclusion.”

Imelda Staunton will play Queen Elizabeth II in the fifth and final season of The Crown. pic.twitter.com/hUOob58A9p — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) January 31, 2020

Morgan weighed in on the latest casting of Queen Elizabeth, telling Deadline, “I’m absolutely thrilled to confirm Imelda Staunton as Her Majesty The Queen for the fifth and final season, taking The Crown into the 21st century. Imelda is an astonishing talent and will be a fantastic successor to Claire Foy and Olivia Colman.”

Everyone was hoping they would get to see some of the recent royal news play out in the hit show. From Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal exit or the aftermath surrounding Prince Andrew’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, but it seems like it’ll never appear in the drama series.

There may be upcoming shows to hit Netflix from “The Crown” creator as he signed an overall deal with the streaming platform in 2019.

We can only hope for a new royal-themed show about Meghan and Harry!

