‘The Family Chantel’: Chantel Mad At Pedro’s Family After Their ‘Revenge’ Attempt

“The Family Chantel” had drama with Pedro’s family and Chantel’s family. There was a break up, a box of “voodoo” and more!

Chantel was hanging out with her brother River and dishing on her recent blind date, as well as lamenting about how hard it is to date these days she also said she’s considering freezing her eggs as she searches for Mr. Right.

Later, Chantel met up with Obed to get more tea on Pedro. And he confirmed her suspicions about Coraima, claiming she had been in the picture for a long time.

On the flipside in the Dominican Republic, we caught up with Scott after his brawl with Pedro last episode. He met up with Lidia to explain what happened.

Lidia seemed to think that the fight was a fairly normal thing, which left Scott a little shocked.

But it seems like Scott isn’t going to just let things go in his feud, it seems like he’s going to get even with Pedro by making some moves on Lidia.

Pedro met up with his mom later on and was mad that she believed Scott’s story and then showed him the videos of Scott talking to other ladies at the pool

Lidia was super upset to say the least and she ended up going to see Scott to confront him and things got ugly, with the pair trading insults.

Lidia ended things with Scott and stormed off after that wild interaction. She told Pedro about what happened and he was glad she called it quits.

Then, Pedro spoke with his sister Nicole who revealed everything that went down with Alejandro almost meeting up with Chantel’s mom Karen in New York City.

Pedro’s family vowed to get “revenge.” Nicole and her mom went to a voodoo shop to get some things to spook the family Chantel. But the family Chantel doesn’t play when it comes to voodoo and they set the whole box on fire.

The episode ended with Chantel vowing to the Dominican Republic to confront them.

“The Family Chantel” airs Mondays at 9pm PT/ET on TLC.