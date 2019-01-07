There was an unexpected star at last night’s Golden Globes – the girl serving Fiji water to celebs on the red carpet (no, seriously)!

All of our favorite stars dazzled in Dior, Versace, and Calvin Klein at the 76th Annual Golden Globes, but it was the woman serving the refreshments that caught everyone’s eye.

Twitter blew up about “the Fiji water girl” and created some hilarious memes of the unsuspecting woman photobombing pretty much everyone on the red carpet.

Here’s some of the best reactions that had us seriously cracking up:

FYI: I have already written 200 pages of the Fiji Water girl's inner monologue tonight pic.twitter.com/2VvMGRJPW4 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 6, 2019

We stan a hydration advocate, you better work Fiji water girl 👏 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/xxR7VkSnDw — Victor Ortiz (@victorortiz14) January 7, 2019

Fiji water girl stealing the show is my favorite #GoldenGlobes story of the decade. https://t.co/u5pqhA8zJk — Andy Swan (@AndySwan) January 7, 2019

Good morning and happy Monday to the Fiji water girl only. — Kathryn Casteel (@kathryncasteel) January 7, 2019

please tell me fiji water girl is only pretending to work there and just pulled off the most large scale photobomb scheme of all time — lars (@lexaharley) January 7, 2019

Wow the Fiji water girl even made it in the GOT trailer #GoldenGIobe #GameofThronesSeason8 pic.twitter.com/MBLvsgEe7D — Ally (@starwarsromance) January 7, 2019

And our personal favorite:

There could be 100 Fiji waters on the red carpet… but it only takes one to quench your thirst pic.twitter.com/Z1GpKiI2w5 — Jamie McCarty (@JamieMcCarty) January 7, 2019

So, we send our congrats to the Fiji water girl for becoming the first great meme of 2019!