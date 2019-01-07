The Fiji Water Girl Stole The Show At The 2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet!

Fiji Water Girl standing behind Richard Madden

There was an unexpected star at last night’s Golden Globes – the girl serving Fiji water to celebs on the red carpet (no, seriously)!

All of our favorite stars dazzled in Dior, Versace, and Calvin Klein at the 76th Annual Golden Globes, but it was the woman serving the refreshments that caught everyone’s eye.

Twitter blew up about “the Fiji water girl” and created some hilarious memes of the unsuspecting woman photobombing pretty much everyone on the red carpet.

Here’s some of the best reactions that had us seriously cracking up:

And our personal favorite:

So, we send our congrats to the Fiji water girl for becoming the first great meme of 2019!

