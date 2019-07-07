The First Trailer For Disney’s Live-Action ‘Mulan’ Is Here And It’s Epic!

Mulan is here to bring honor to us all!

The first trailer for Disney’s highly anticipated live-action reboot of the film is finally here and the movie looks like it’s going to be epic.

It is my duty to fight. Disney’s #Mulan is in theaters March 27, 2020. pic.twitter.com/g8digglok6 — Disney (@Disney) July 7, 2019

In the trailer, it starts with Mulan’s family telling her that the matchmaker has found her an “auspicious match,” to the dismay of the protagonist. Then, Mulan says, “Yes, I will bring honor to us all.”

The trailer then cuts between Mulan at the matchmaker’s and her also training to be a warrior. There are also some pretty badass action sequences, as Mulan trains with a bow and arrow and fights on the battlefield!

The film stars Yifei Liu as the hero Mulan, as well as Jet Li as the Emperor and Yoson An will play Mulan’s love interest Chen Honghui.

Sadly, it’s looking like fan-favorite Mushu won’t be in the new remake. However, fansites noticed that there was a bird in the trailer, and they’re thinking maybe a phoenix will replace the little dragon sidekick that kept Mulan company in the 1998 animated film.

“Mulan” is coming to theaters in Spring 2020.

— Stephanie Swaim