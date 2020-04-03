‘The Flash’ Actor Logan Williams Dead At 16

“The Flash” star Logan Williams has sadly died at 16 years old, according to multiple reports.

His mother, Marlyse Williams, told Canada’s Tri-City News that the family is “absolutely devastated” by Logan’s sudden passing. The late teen actor appeared in eight episodes of The CW series as a young Barry Allen. He also had roles in “When Calls the Heart,” “Supernatural” and “The Whispers.”

Marlyse added that she is currently unable to grieve with loved ones due to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions. “I am not able to hug my parents who lost their only grandchild,” she said. “It’s hard.” No cause of death has been revealed.

Grant Gustin, who plays the adult version Allen in “The Flash,” publicly mourned his former co-star on Instagram by sharing a heartbreaking tribute along with a sweet throwback photo.

“Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly,” he wrote. “This picture was taken early in the filming of ‘The Flash’ pilot episode back in 2014. I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them.”

Gustin continued, “Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone.”

