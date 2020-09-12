‘The Hunger Games’ Alum Josh Hutcherson Reveals Where He Thinks Peeta & Katniss Would Be Now

Josh Hutcherson volunteers as tribute!

“The Hunger Games” alum, who portrayed Peeta Mellark alongside Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss Everdeen in the franchise, is giving fans an update about where he thinks the iconic on-screen duo would be now.

“It’s funny. ‘Cause we actually spitballed about [where the characters would end up] on set one day, “ he told Us Weekly. “We were sort of talking about like … the Hunger Games and Peeta and Katniss are older and they have a kid and then the movie ends, but then what if we pick up the story and it’s like 10 years later and there’s a new rebellion that has to happen or something like that ended up.”

He continued, telling the outlet that he feels like in the world of Panem there will always be some unrest.

“I’d like to hope and think that they are living happily and that the world is equal and lovely. But history is doomed to repeat itself. So I feel like there might be some more unrest that would come along,” he said.

And who knows, Hutcherson might one day be headed back for the Capitol.

With the release of the prequel book, “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” there was news announced that a film adaptation is in the works with Lionsgate, though not a lot is currently known about the project as far as casting.

Would you want to see Hutcherson reprise his role as Peeta?

— Stephanie Swaim