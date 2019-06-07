The Internet Thinks Future Sampled Ciara’s Song ‘Promise’ On His New Album

Future dropped his new 7-track album “Save Me” on Thursday night and fans think one of the songs sounds a lot like a sample from his ex, Ciara!

Twitter users noticed that Future’s new song “Shotgun” has a similar sound to Ciara’s 2006 song “Promise,” which was featured on her second studio album “Ciara: The Evolution.”

Here are some of the best reactions:

Ok but anyone else notice shotgun by future got a similar beat to promise by Ciara ? Or am i trippin 👀🤔 pic.twitter.com/3GDmiEdhUW — Jaye 😋 (@onlyjaye) June 7, 2019

Future sampled Ciara’s “promise” on shot gun …. SOMEBODY HELP THIS MAN. he’s so hurt :/ — Spicy🌶 (@sydneieverett) June 7, 2019

This man FUTURE sampled Ciara’s Promise beat 🥴 — Maia (@MaiaDahniel) June 7, 2019

Future sampling Ciara’s song on his new EP is the type of toxic I’m trying to be. — aus (@austuck) June 7, 2019

The two were previously engaged in 2013 and share a 5-year-old son, Future Zahir Wilburn together.

The “Body Party” hitmaker recently revealed on an episode of “Red Table Talk” that she was “afraid of losing [her]self” when discussing her past relationship with the rapper.

“If I chose not to commit I was going to fall apart,” she said while talking about her past with Future. “I think if you sit in situations that are unhealthy or you let them linger too long you start to lose yourself. I don’t like crying all the time. I don’t like being sad.”

“So, I’m like, “how do I get out of this?'” She added. “Because I like to be happy.”

Ciara is now married to Seattle Seahawks quarterback, Russell Wilson. The couple share their 2-year-old daughter Sienna Princess Wilson.

