The Jonas Brothers’ Wives Steal The Spotlight On Triple Date Night At ‘Chasing Happiness’ Premiere!

We’re a sucker for the Jonas Brothers’ triple date night!

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas made a major moment when they hit the red carpet with their respective wives, Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, on Monday night to celebrate at the premiere of their new documentary, “Chasing Happiness.”

The Jonas Sisters totally brought the glamour and stole the spotlight while supporting their men. Nick kept it cool with his burgundy monochromatic look, while his ladylove Priyanka was sexy and sultry in a black Galia Lahav dress with a daring thigh-high split.

Sophie also turned heads in a fierce Paco Rabanne number as she posed alongside new hubby Joe, while Danielle flashed her midriff in a crop top and matching embellished skirt as she and Kevin showed some sweet PDA!

The Jo Bros also spilled details on Joe’s “wild” bachelor party when they stopped by to chat with Access’ Sibley Scoles. Check out the clip above for more!

— Gabi Duncan