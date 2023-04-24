The Met Gala’s Most Jaw-Dropping Fashion Moments Over The Years: Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian & More Stars’ Fierce Looks

The first Monday of May is the boldest fashion night of the year for Hollywood’s biggest stars!

The Met Gala, the annual fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, has been the setting for countless memorable style moments from its A-list attendees over the decades.

One of the most extravagant looks in Met history came from Rihanna, who stunned in a massive, fur-trimmed cape by Guo Pei at the 2015 Gala to fit the theme “China: Through the Looking Glass.”

Another showstopping fashion moment came from Cardi B in 2019. For the gala’s “Camp” theme, the rapper turned heads in a voluminous Thom Browne look that flowed across the pink carpet.

Lady Gaga also made a style statement at that year’s event, rocking a giant hot pink Brandon Maxwell gown that surprisingly included three additional looks beneath it!

Kim Kardashian has rocked many unforgettable Met looks over the years, including her face-covering Balenciaga look in 2021 and Marilyn Monroe’s sparkling “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” gown in 2022.

See some of the other bold and breathtaking looks from years past: