Zac Efron is hitting the beach with Matthew McConaughey, Snoop Dogg, Isla Fisher, Martin Lawrence and more in new comedy “Beach Bum.”

Matthew McConaughey stars as Moondog, a disheveled drug user living in a trashy beach town on a quest to write the “next great American novel” and he ends up causing a lot of trouble along the way.

Although the plot in the trailer is vague, it does show the complex character of Moondog, who appears to cruise through the trials and tribulations of life one wild party at a time.

It is unclear what role Zac’s character will play in the movie, other than a sketchy looking guy with some very interesting facial hair! Looks like another shocking movie transformation for the “Baywatch” actor.

We can also expect a lot of drugs, drinking, and Matthew in a blue sequin mini dress with a fanny pack…

The film is directed by Harmony Korine, who also created “Spring Breakers.”

“Beach Bum” hits theaters March 22, 2019.

Watch the full trailer below:

