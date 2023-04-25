‘The Real Housewives Of Orange County’: Explosive First Look At Season 17

The ladies of the OC are back to whoop things up!

Bravo just dropped the first look at the new season of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” – and things are going to get a bit spicy.

After a two-year break, Tamra Judge makes her highly-anticipated return to the hit show, joining fellow housewives, Shannon Beador, Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and new housewife Jennifer Pedranti.

The new trailer also teases that fans will see some other familiar faces this season too!

Watch the explosive trailer below:

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” season 17 premieres on Wednesday, June 7 at 8pm ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.