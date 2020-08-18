The Rock’s Wife Lauren Hashian Releases Song She Sang On Wedding Day For Their First Anniversary

It’s been a year since Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Lauren Hashian tied the knot in a romantic Hawaiian ceremony, and they’re celebrating the milestone in a sweet way.
Lauren took to Instagram to share her song, “Step Into A Love Like This,” which she surprised Dwayne with on their wedding day. Alongside the video, she wrote, “This has been the most personal and rewarding song I’ve ever written. Personal because every word is from the heart, and rewarding because one year ago today on our wedding day August 18, 2019, I was able to share this song with my man I now call my husband in front of our little girls and our family & friends.”
View this post on Instagram
This has been the most personal and rewarding song I’ve ever written. Personal because every word is from the heart, and rewarding because one year ago today on our wedding day August 18, 2019, I was able to share this song with my man I now call my husband in front of our little girls and our family & friends ✨🙏🏼🌹 It was an honor and a gift to reflect on our life and love then and I truly can’t believe the things that we’ve been able to share in our lifetime. Today I want to say Happy Anniversary to you my love :), with a heart FULL of absolute gratitude @therock and a soul full of love. One year down baby and 52 more to go! 😉🥰 I am so proud to share this song now. “Step Into A Love Like This” was written with help from some of my closest friends and colleagues. Thank you to everyone who helped it come true, and to my Husband and our family, thank you for giving me the greatest joy and the greatest blessings a Wifey and Mama could ever dream of. NLGCTA 🤗🎂✨🙏🏼❤️ #HappyAnniversary #StepIntoALoveLikeThis
The lyrics to the ethereal track tell the story of the couple’s sweet relationship. Lauren begins the song, “Every angel in heaven is singing for us today / Your protection goes deeper and I’ll never give it away / Something cosmic, maybe we’re destined / My lover, my muse, and my best friend.”
Lauren and Dwayne’s love story spans nearly 13 years—they met during the filming of “The Game Plan” and began dating in 2007. Since then, they’ve welcomed two daughters together, four-year-old Jasmine and two-year-old Tiana. Lauren references the joy of becoming parents together later in the track, singing, “Created two beautiful girls / Look at our beautiful world / You are the mate to my soul / Never felt safer before.”
View this post on Instagram
We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed) @laurenhashianofficial❤️ @hhgarcia41📸
Lauren further reflected on their intimate vows on Instagram, writing, “It was an honor and a gift to reflect on our life and love then and I truly can’t believe the things that we’ve been able to share in our lifetime. Today I want to say Happy Anniversary to you my love :), with a heart FULL of absolute gratitude @therock and a soul full of love.”
Dwayne shared a video of the song interspersed with footage from their wedding day and life together on his Instagram, gushing over his wife in the caption. “One year ago today, on August 18, 2019 – I had the honor of marrying @laurenhashianofficial. Later that night she surprised me with this beautiful song, “Step Into A Love Like This” that she wrote and sang herself in honor of our marriage.”
View this post on Instagram
One year ago today, on August 18, 2019 – I had the honor of marrying @laurenhashianofficial. Later that night she surprised me with this beautiful song, “Step Into A Love Like This” that she wrote and sang herself in honor of our marriage. From the moment I heard the song’s opening line, of “…every angel in heaven is singing for us today…” as tribute to our loved ones who’ve passed away and no longer with us – I got very emotional. As I still do today when I hear those words and watch this wedding footage. Lauren is a gifted and soulful songwriter who wrote every single word of this song (and her vows) to reflect our life and blessings on our wedding day. I’m not a writer, so all I can do is speak from my heart and gut — and other than my three daughters being born — this is the greatest gift I’ve ever received. Bottom line, I’m a lucky and grateful husband, father and man to have such an amazing woman by my side through this unpredictable, yet beautiful thing we call life. Special shout to my extremely loving daughters, Jazzy and Tia for accompanying daddy as I got down on my knee to do the honors of asking for Lauren’s hand in marriage. Technically, she never said, “YES!” as she just bursted out laughing and then ugly crying, BUT I’ll take that response on the Hawaiian cliffs any day 😉💍 We hope that you all enjoy “Step Into A Love Like This” and our wedding day moments – as much as we are privileged to share it with you all on our anniversary. With love, gratitude and mana – DJ 🖤 Listen to the song now in my bio or on all music platforms. #StepIntoALoveLikeThis And fa’afetai lava to my uso @f1j1 (one of the greatest singers on the planet) for his beautiful Samoan song “Tualaga a Solomona” that I chose to play as I walked down the aisle.
The “Jumanji” star made it clear how grateful he is to have Lauren in his life, writing, “Bottom line, I’m a lucky and grateful husband, father and man to have such an amazing woman by my side through this unpredictable, yet beautiful thing we call life.”
Wishing these two many more years of happiness!
Solid As A Rock! Hot Shots Of Dwayne Johnson!View Gallery