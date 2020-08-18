The Rock’s Wife Lauren Hashian Releases Song She Sang On Wedding Day For Their First Anniversary

It’s been a year since Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Lauren Hashian tied the knot in a romantic Hawaiian ceremony, and they’re celebrating the milestone in a sweet way.

Lauren took to Instagram to share her song, “Step Into A Love Like This,” which she surprised Dwayne with on their wedding day. Alongside the video, she wrote, “This has been the most personal and rewarding song I’ve ever written. Personal because every word is from the heart, and rewarding because one year ago today on our wedding day August 18, 2019, I was able to share this song with my man I now call my husband in front of our little girls and our family & friends.”

The lyrics to the ethereal track tell the story of the couple’s sweet relationship. Lauren begins the song, “Every angel in heaven is singing for us today / Your protection goes deeper and I’ll never give it away / Something cosmic, maybe we’re destined / My lover, my muse, and my best friend.”

Lauren and Dwayne’s love story spans nearly 13 years—they met during the filming of “The Game Plan” and began dating in 2007. Since then, they’ve welcomed two daughters together, four-year-old Jasmine and two-year-old Tiana. Lauren references the joy of becoming parents together later in the track, singing, “Created two beautiful girls / Look at our beautiful world / You are the mate to my soul / Never felt safer before.”

Lauren further reflected on their intimate vows on Instagram, writing, “It was an honor and a gift to reflect on our life and love then and I truly can’t believe the things that we’ve been able to share in our lifetime. Today I want to say Happy Anniversary to you my love :), with a heart FULL of absolute gratitude @therock and a soul full of love.”

Dwayne shared a video of the song interspersed with footage from their wedding day and life together on his Instagram, gushing over his wife in the caption. “One year ago today, on August 18, 2019 – I had the honor of marrying @laurenhashianofficial. Later that night she surprised me with this beautiful song, “Step Into A Love Like This” that she wrote and sang herself in honor of our marriage.”

The “Jumanji” star made it clear how grateful he is to have Lauren in his life, writing, “Bottom line, I’m a lucky and grateful husband, father and man to have such an amazing woman by my side through this unpredictable, yet beautiful thing we call life.”

Wishing these two many more years of happiness!

— by Katcy Stephan