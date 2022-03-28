‘The Sandlot’ Star Patrick Renna Shares Sweet Baseball Snap With His 4-Year-Old Son: ‘Call Me Coach’

Patrick Renna is passing the baseball baton to his son!

This past weekend, “The Sandlot” actor shared a precious photo of him and his 4-year-old son Flynn hanging out at the baseball diamond.

The duo wore matching uniforms and caps, and Flynn sat right on his dad’s shoulders.

“Call me coach,” Patrick captioned the picture.

“Sandlot” fans flooded the comments with their excitement over the sweet father-son moment, which reminded them of the actor’s portrayal of Hamilton “Ham” Porter in the beloved movie.

“Ham coaching mini ham #sandlot,” one wrote.

“Imagine signing up for little [league] and the great hambino is your coach. Legendary!” another gushed.

When Access Hollywood chatted with “The Sandlot” cast back in 2018, Patrick told Access that he’s never had an awkward encounter with an overzealous fan.

“I don’t think we get that, because it’s such a family film … We just get families in tears, and then we start crying with them,” he shared.

WATCH: The Cast Of ‘The Sandlot’ Talks Dating, Emotional Fan Interactions & A Potential Sequel



Flynn is Patrick’s eldest child with his wife Jasmin; the two also share 1-year-old son Liam James.

When the little ones celebrated their birthdays last year, their parents kept the “Sandlot” love going, giving them baseball-themed cakes!