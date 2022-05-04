The Shoe Surgeon Says Working With Justin Bieber Was A ‘Blessing’

One of Justin Bieber’s shoe designers has a new studio and is dishing on the pop star!

Surgeon Studios, which was founded by Dominic Ciambrone who is famously known as “The Shoe Surgeon”, celebrated its grand opening in Los Angeles Saturday, April 30th, 2022.

The Surgeon Studios founder is expanding his artistic vision with the new space, telling Access Hollywood, “I always wanted a space that we can share.” Adding that the driving force for the space is, “getting a family together… I just think it’s about pushing creativity and innovation and inspiring other people. You know, the fashion industry and sneaker industry even now, you can’t eat at the same table — for me it’s like ‘how do we change that, how do we give the opportunity for people to become their own artist?’”

Ciambrone has a list of A-list clientele like Lebron James, Michael B. Jordan, and Justin Bieber.

Explaining how the design process with the Biebs went, Ciambrone explained, “I worked closely with his stylist, he knew what [Justin] wanted. I was good at what I did and we were a perfect fit.”

Having designed over 15 pairs of shoes for the “What Do You Mean?” singer, Ciambrone revealed he has yet to meet the “Peaches” singer.

“I actually never met him. I still haven’t met him to this day.”

Despite the pair not meeting IRL, he gushed that working with the “Sorry” singer was a “blessing.”