‘The Steve Wilkos Show’ Renewed For 16th Season

‘The Steve Wilkos Show’ has been renewed!

NBCUniversal Syndication Studios announced Thursday that its hit talk show “The Steve Wilkos Show” has been renewed for its 16th season in national syndication.

“The Steve Wilkos Show” is known for tackling issues such as family and criminal justice, True Crime and relationship conflicts. Wilkos recently appeared at CrimeCon in Las Vegas and opened up to Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall about how his time as a Chicago police officer has shaped his show and his point of view as a host in daytime.

“’The Steve Wilkos Show’” is one of the best success stories in first-run syndication and I am so proud of Steve and his entire team who puts their incredible passion for storytelling into making a show that resonates with viewers,” Tracie Wilson, Executive Vice President, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios & E! News shared.

“We’re also thrilled that our legendary shows, ‘Maury’ and ‘The Jerry Springer Show,’ will be a part of Syndication Studio’s daytime lineup for years to come.”

“The Steve Wilkos Show” is executive produced by Rachelle Wilkos and distributed in national syndication by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios and produced by Stamford Media Center Productions, the same production team behind successful NBCU talk shows including “Maury,” “The Jerry Springer Show,” and “Judge Jerry.”