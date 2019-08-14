The Strange Advice Donald Trump Gave Miley Cyrus About Liam Hemsworth In 2013

The internet is forever.

At least that’s the case for most of Donald Trump’s tweets. The President tweeted at Miley Cyrus in September 2013, weighing in on her first breakup with Liam Hemsworth and offering advice after news broke.

On September 19, 2013, Trump tweeted at the singer, “[email protected] – don’t worry about Liam. You can do much better and you have plenty of time—remain strong!”

.@MileyCyrus – don’t worry about Liam. You can do much better and you have plenty of time—remain strong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2013

Many people online have been re-sharing this memorable tweet as Miley and Liam’s relationship status made headlines once again, this time announcing their separation after less than a year of marriage.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy,” Miley’s rep said in a statement.

The news came hours after photos surfaced of Miley and Brody Jenner’s-ex Kaitlynn Carter locking lips poolside in Lake Como, Italy. Both stars recently separated from their husbands but have been enjoying each other’s company overseas.

The stint comes just one month after Miley opened up about her queer identity and gender-fluid views to Vanity Fair. “What I preach is: People fall in love with people, not gender, not looks, not whatever. What I’m in love with exists on almost a spiritual level. It has nothing to do with sexuality,” she told the magazine.

As for the breakup, Miley broke her silence on social media a day later, posting, “Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win.”

Meanwhile, Liam was seen for the first time in the wake of the split getting frozen yogurt with his older brother Chris Hemsworth and his children. The actor, who appeared visibly somber, allegedly told Daily Mail Australia, “You don’t understand what it’s like. I don’t want to talk about it mate.”

Two days later, Liam addressed the split on social media in his own words, writing, ““Hi all Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” his caption read. “This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.”

But Liam’s fans have wishful thinking. Ready for the Aussie actor to find love again, fans have started a campaign petitioning for him to star as the next “Bachelor.” There’s even a debate amongst Australian and American fans to have him on their country’s version of the show. Too soon? Probably so.

Their latest sightings? Miley appears back in the recording studio making new music while Liam was spotted, surfboard in hand, heading to the beach in Byron Bay, Australia.

— by Marielle Williams