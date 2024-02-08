‘The Traitors’: ‘Mortal Enemies’ Peter Weber & Parvati Shallow Go Head-To-Head After Recruitment Gone Wrong

This week on “The Traitors,” the growing war between Parvati Shallow and Peter Weber heated up as the former “Bachelor” made a surprising decision about his path in the game.

After sending Peter a recruitment letter to join their ranks as a Traitor, Parvati and Phaedra Parks were surprised to find out that the reality star had declined their offer, choosing to remain a Faithful.

Peter acknowledged that while his days in the game were likely numbered, he couldn’t bear to turn on his close allies and wanted to help the Faithfuls succeed.

At breakfast, Peter kept his recruitment a secret, leaving everyone wondering who the Traitors had tapped and if they were successful in pulling a player over to their side.

It was after breakfast that Peter took aside his four closest allies – Kevin Kreider, Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen, John Bercow and Trishelle Cannatella – and told them he was indeed recruited, but said no.

They then strategized on how they could use this to get Parvati banished at the next roundtable, with Peter telling the audience he and the “Survivor” icon had essentially become “mortal enemies” in the game.

However, Trishelle advocated for instead targeting Phaedra – believing Dan Gheesling had tipped his hand when he took aim at the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star before he got outed as a Traitor.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Faithfuls – plus Parvati and Phaedra – were strategizing in the billiards room. Parvati pushed for them to target Peter at the next roundtable, and it seemed that the group was all on board.

Sandra also used her “Survivor” savvy to weigh the numbers between Peter’s alliance and theirs, and she argued that if the Traitors are both on Peter’s side, banishing members from their own group will only play into their hands.

In the challenge, Sandra and Kevin came away with one shield apiece – and, in a twist, they received another power!

Alan revealed that there would be no banishment tonight. Instead, the shield-holders would have the ability to give one other player safety from being murdered that night. Then, the person who was chosen would grant safety to another, continuing the chain, until five people were left in jeopardy.

Sandra chose Shereé Whitfield, who in turn chose her “RHOA” sister Phaedra. The Bravo star then selected CT, who went on to choose John.

CT’s decision hurt Trishelle, who has a long history with her fellow “The Challenge” star, dating back to The Inferno.

As the last selection, John chose to protect Peter, leaving Trishelle, Bergie, Kate Chastain, Mercedes “MJ” Javid and Parvati vulnerable.

As a Traitor, Parvati was safe from murder, leaving her and Phaedra to choose between Trishelle, Bergie, Kate and MJ as potential victims.

In the turret, the two seemed to narrow it down to MJ, Bergie and Trishelle, but viewers will have to wait until next week to find out which Faithful got the ax.

New episode of “The Traitors” stream Thursdays at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT on Peacock.