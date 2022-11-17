The Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide For Everyone On Your List: Beauty Guru, Fashionista, Pet Lover & More!

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

The holiday season is best spent relaxing, taking it easy, and spending quality time with friends and family. And maybe opening a gift or two.

But because of course we all want to get the perfect gifts for everyone on our list, the holidays can quickly become more stressful than enjoyable.

This year, we want your days to be filled with holiday cheer instead of gift-giving fear. So to help you out, we’ve put together a comprehensive gift guide for anyone and everyone in your life. From beauty gurus, to fitness buffs, and the at-home bartending extraordinaire, we’ve got the perfect gift thing no matter the person’s interests.

Check out our ideas below, and be the envy of all your friends when you can say, “Oh, I’m actually done with all my shopping!” at the Thanksgiving table.

The Beauty Guru

Brazilian Bum Bum Cream by Dermstore$48.00 Buy Now

Pink Liquid Cryocicles by Dermstore$49.99 Buy Now

Wrinklit Heart LED Mask by Dermstore$99.00 Buy Now

Pro Facial Steamer by Dermstore$149.00 Buy Now

T3 White T3 Whirl Trio Curling Iron by SSENSE$276.00 Buy Now

No. 3, No. 6 and No. 7 Trio by Dermstore$90.00 Buy Now

Winter S.O.S Set by Bubble Skincare$20.00 Buy Now

Lip Butter Stick – Mulberry by Dermstore$14.34 Buy Now



The Fitness Buff

Aztec And Camel Two Tone Tlc Leggings by Terez$92.00 Buy Now

Backspin Midi Tank by Eleven by Venus Williams$78.00 Buy Now

Backspin 7/8 Legging by Eleven by Venus Williams$108.00 Buy Now

Visor by Eleven by Venus Williams$25.00 Buy Now

Cut Out Back Mesh Sports Bra & Leggings Set by White Mark$79.99 Buy Now



The At-Home Barista or Bartender

Fellow Black Clara French Press by SSENSE$90.00 Buy Now

Square Glass Storage Container by Kaffe$19.99 Buy Now

Espresso Cup Set by Kaffe$19.99 Buy Now

Cigar Glass by Corkcicle$24.95 Buy Now

Hammered Copper Bar Set by American Integrity Products$135.19 Buy Now

Gilded Glass Tumbler Set by American Integrity Products$45.49 Buy Now

Cork Genius Wine Chiller by Cork Genius$19.95 Buy Now



The Fashionista

Agolde Beige Recycled Leather 90’s Pinch Waist Pants by SSENSE$139.00 Buy Now

Plain-woven Cotton Bucket Hat Featuring Check Pattern by SSENSE$54.00 Buy Now

Callie by Moda Luxe$70.00 Buy Now

Ganni Tan Cleated Mid Chelsea Boots by SSENSE$158.00 Buy Now

Dr. Martens Black Jadon Hi Platform Boots by SSENSE$128.00 Buy Now

Levi’s Blue Cotton & Hemp Denim Jacket $48.00 Buy Now

The Foodie

Stainless Fondue Pc Set Gel Burner & Stales by UnbeatableSale$51.62 Buy Now

Immersion Blender by Verishop$134.95 Buy Now

Serrated Slicing Knife by From Our Place$45.00 Buy Now

Knife Trio by From Our Place$90.00 Buy Now

Canvas Grilling Apron by American Integrity Products$76.69 Buy Now

Aroma Housewares Pot Style Rice Cooker and Food Steamer by Synergy$44.99 Buy Now



The Jewelry Lover

Initial Ring by Katie Dean Jewelry$55.00 Buy Now

Initial Necklace by Katie Dean Jewelry$70.00 Buy Now

Emma Convertible Pave Hoop Earrings by Verishop$78.00 Buy Now

Sterling Silver Eden Snake Studs by Sterling Forever$45.00 Buy Now

Sterling Silver Textured Disk & Pearl Studs by Sterling Forever$72.00 Buy Now

Retro Chequer Ring by Sterling Forever$52.00 Buy Now

Herringbone Chain by Sterling Forever$52.00 Buy Now

Horseshoe Stud Earrings by Avera$57.94 Buy Now



The Pet Parent

Dog Activity Flip Board Level by UnbeatableSale$29.52 Buy Now

Tower Of Tracks Cat Toy by UnbeatableSale$48.57 Buy Now

Dream Curl Surface Cat Scratcher by UnbeatableSale$50.01 Buy Now

Motorized Spring Laser Topper Toy by UnbeatableSale$30.69 Buy Now

Dog Toy Fabric Storage Container by American Pet Supplies$16.99 Buy Now

Boomerang with Treat Fill and Squeaker with Tennis Ball by American Pet Supplies$11.99 Buy Now