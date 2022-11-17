The Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide For Everyone On Your List: Beauty Guru, Fashionista, Pet Lover & More!

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

The holiday season is best spent relaxing, taking it easy, and spending quality time with friends and family. And maybe opening a gift or two.

But because of course we all want to get the perfect gifts for everyone on our list, the holidays can quickly become more stressful than enjoyable.

This year, we want your days to be filled with holiday cheer instead of gift-giving fear. So to help you out, we’ve put together a comprehensive gift guide for anyone and everyone in your life. From beauty gurus, to fitness buffs, and the at-home bartending extraordinaire, we’ve got the perfect gift thing no matter the person’s interests.

Check out our ideas below, and be the envy of all your friends when you can say, “Oh, I’m actually done with all my shopping!” at the Thanksgiving table.

The Beauty Guru

Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

by Dermstore$48.00

Pink Liquid Cryocicles

by Dermstore$49.99

Wrinklit Heart LED Mask

by Dermstore$99.00

Pro Facial Steamer

by Dermstore$149.00

T3 White T3 Whirl Trio Curling Iron

by SSENSE$276.00

No. 3, No. 6 and No. 7 Trio

by Dermstore$90.00

Winter S.O.S Set

by Bubble Skincare$20.00

Lip Butter Stick – Mulberry

by Dermstore$14.34


The Fitness Buff

Aztec And Camel Two Tone Tlc Leggings

by Terez$92.00

Backspin Midi Tank

by Eleven by Venus Williams$78.00

Backspin 7/8 Legging

by Eleven by Venus Williams$108.00

Visor

by Eleven by Venus Williams$25.00

Cut Out Back Mesh Sports Bra & Leggings Set

by White Mark$79.99


The At-Home Barista or Bartender

Fellow Black Clara French Press

by SSENSE$90.00

Square Glass Storage Container

by Kaffe$19.99

Espresso Cup Set

by Kaffe$19.99

Cigar Glass

by Corkcicle$24.95

Hammered Copper Bar Set

by American Integrity Products$135.19

Gilded Glass Tumbler Set

by American Integrity Products$45.49

Cork Genius Wine Chiller

by Cork Genius$19.95


The Fashionista

Agolde Beige Recycled Leather 90’s Pinch Waist Pants

by SSENSE$139.00

Plain-woven Cotton Bucket Hat Featuring Check Pattern

by SSENSE$54.00

Callie

by Moda Luxe$70.00

Ganni Tan Cleated Mid Chelsea Boots

by SSENSE$158.00

Dr. Martens Black Jadon Hi Platform Boots

by SSENSE$128.00

Levi’s Blue Cotton & Hemp Denim Jacket

$48.00

The Foodie

Stainless Fondue Pc Set Gel Burner & Stales

by UnbeatableSale$51.62

Immersion Blender

by Verishop$134.95

Serrated Slicing Knife

by From Our Place$45.00

Knife Trio

by From Our Place$90.00

Canvas Grilling Apron

by American Integrity Products$76.69

Aroma Housewares Pot Style Rice Cooker and Food Steamer

by Synergy$44.99


The Jewelry Lover

Initial Ring

by Katie Dean Jewelry$55.00

Initial Necklace

by Katie Dean Jewelry$70.00

Emma Convertible Pave Hoop Earrings

by Verishop$78.00

Sterling Silver Eden Snake Studs

by Sterling Forever$45.00

Sterling Silver Textured Disk & Pearl Studs

by Sterling Forever$72.00

Retro Chequer Ring

by Sterling Forever$52.00

Herringbone Chain

by Sterling Forever$52.00

Horseshoe Stud Earrings

by Avera$57.94


The Pet Parent

Dog Activity Flip Board Level

by UnbeatableSale$29.52

Tower Of Tracks Cat Toy

by UnbeatableSale$48.57

Dream Curl Surface Cat Scratcher

by UnbeatableSale$50.01

Motorized Spring Laser Topper Toy

by UnbeatableSale$30.69

Dog Toy Fabric Storage Container

by American Pet Supplies$16.99

Boomerang with Treat Fill and Squeaker with Tennis Ball

by American Pet Supplies$11.99

I Love You So Much Dog Treat Canister Gift Set

by American Pet Supplies$24.99

Copyright © 2022 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read More

Lindsay Lohan Drops ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ Cover 18 Years After ‘Mean Girls’

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.