The Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide For Everyone On Your List: Beauty Guru, Fashionista, Pet Lover & More!

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.
The holiday season is best spent relaxing, taking it easy, and spending quality time with friends and family. And maybe opening a gift or two.
But because of course we all want to get the perfect gifts for everyone on our list, the holidays can quickly become more stressful than enjoyable.
This year, we want your days to be filled with holiday cheer instead of gift-giving fear. So to help you out, we’ve put together a comprehensive gift guide for anyone and everyone in your life. From beauty gurus, to fitness buffs, and the at-home bartending extraordinaire, we’ve got the perfect gift thing no matter the person’s interests.
Check out our ideas below, and be the envy of all your friends when you can say, “Oh, I’m actually done with all my shopping!” at the Thanksgiving table.
The Beauty Guru
Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
by Dermstore$48.00
Pink Liquid Cryocicles
by Dermstore$49.99
Wrinklit Heart LED Mask
by Dermstore$99.00
Pro Facial Steamer
by Dermstore$149.00
T3 White T3 Whirl Trio Curling Iron
by SSENSE$276.00
No. 3, No. 6 and No. 7 Trio
by Dermstore$90.00
Winter S.O.S Set
by Bubble Skincare$20.00
Lip Butter Stick – Mulberry
by Dermstore$14.34
The Fitness Buff
Aztec And Camel Two Tone Tlc Leggings
by Terez$92.00
Backspin Midi Tank
by Eleven by Venus Williams$78.00
Backspin 7/8 Legging
by Eleven by Venus Williams$108.00
Visor
by Eleven by Venus Williams$25.00
Cut Out Back Mesh Sports Bra & Leggings Set
by White Mark$79.99
The At-Home Barista or Bartender
Fellow Black Clara French Press
by SSENSE$90.00
Square Glass Storage Container
by Kaffe$19.99
Espresso Cup Set
by Kaffe$19.99
Cigar Glass
by Corkcicle$24.95
Hammered Copper Bar Set
by American Integrity Products$135.19
Gilded Glass Tumbler Set
by American Integrity Products$45.49
Cork Genius Wine Chiller
by Cork Genius$19.95
The Fashionista
Agolde Beige Recycled Leather 90’s Pinch Waist Pants
by SSENSE$139.00
Plain-woven Cotton Bucket Hat Featuring Check Pattern
by SSENSE$54.00
Callie
by Moda Luxe$70.00
Ganni Tan Cleated Mid Chelsea Boots
by SSENSE$158.00
Dr. Martens Black Jadon Hi Platform Boots
by SSENSE$128.00
Levi’s Blue Cotton & Hemp Denim Jacket
$48.00
The Foodie
Stainless Fondue Pc Set Gel Burner & Stales
by UnbeatableSale$51.62
Immersion Blender
by Verishop$134.95
Serrated Slicing Knife
by From Our Place$45.00
Knife Trio
by From Our Place$90.00
Canvas Grilling Apron
by American Integrity Products$76.69
Aroma Housewares Pot Style Rice Cooker and Food Steamer
by Synergy$44.99
The Jewelry Lover
Initial Ring
by Katie Dean Jewelry$55.00
Initial Necklace
by Katie Dean Jewelry$70.00
Emma Convertible Pave Hoop Earrings
by Verishop$78.00
Sterling Silver Eden Snake Studs
by Sterling Forever$45.00
Sterling Silver Textured Disk & Pearl Studs
by Sterling Forever$72.00
Retro Chequer Ring
by Sterling Forever$52.00
Herringbone Chain
by Sterling Forever$52.00
Horseshoe Stud Earrings
by Avera$57.94
The Pet Parent
Dog Activity Flip Board Level
by UnbeatableSale$29.52
Tower Of Tracks Cat Toy
by UnbeatableSale$48.57
Dream Curl Surface Cat Scratcher
by UnbeatableSale$50.01
Motorized Spring Laser Topper Toy
by UnbeatableSale$30.69
Dog Toy Fabric Storage Container
by American Pet Supplies$16.99
Boomerang with Treat Fill and Squeaker with Tennis Ball
by American Pet Supplies$11.99
I Love You So Much Dog Treat Canister Gift Set
by American Pet Supplies$24.99
