‘The Voice’ Named No. 1 Most-Watched Primetime Network Show Of The Decade

“The Voice” is closing out the 2010s on top!

NBC’s smash singing competition is officially the most-watched primetime show of the decade – yes, the decade.

According to a press release, viewership data from Nielsen Media Research determined “The Voice” has generated more than 562 billion gross viewer impressions since its 2011 debut, more than any non-news or non-sports primetime series on a single network in the past 10 years.

“The Voice” scored the No. 1 spot above “The Big Bang Theory” on TBS and long-running CBS drama “NCIS,” and also dominated the ratings throughout its most recent run with an average of 9.6 million viewers in the season’s first 12 weeks. Per NBC, that makes “The Voice” the No. 1 most-watched alternative series of the season, too!

Season 17 came to a close on Tuesday night with country singer Jake Hoot crowned the winner. The 31-year-old is coach Kelly Clarkson’s third champion artist since she joined the show in 2018. The finale drew NBC’s biggest Tuesday audience between 9 and 11 p.m. in the past year, the network announced.

“The Voice” has also scored seven Emmys, including four for Outstanding Reality Competition Program.

— Erin Biglow