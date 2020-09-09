‘The Walking Dead’ Ending In 2022

It’s the end of an era for “The Walking Dead.” AMC announced on Wednesday that the show would end in late 2022 after a 24-episode expanded 11th season.

In a statement, the show’s chief content officer Scott M. Gimple said, “What’s clear is that this show has been about the living, made by a passionate cast, team of writer/producers, producers, and crew, bringing to life the vision put forth by Robert Kirkman in his brilliant comic — and supported by the best fans in the world.”

He continued, “We have a lot of thrilling story left to tell on ‘TWD,’ and then, this end will be a beginning of more Walking Dead — brand new stories and characters, familiar faces and places, new voices and new mythologies. This will be a grand finale that will lead to new premieres. Evolution is upon us. ‘The Walking Dead’ lives.”

Fans will still be able to get their fix of the undead, as a spin-off starring Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride is slated for 2023. A new anthology series titled “Tales Of The Walking Dead” is also in development.

Fans can also enjoy the numerous other projects in “The Walking Dead” universe, including “Fear The Walking Dead,” “The Walking Dead: World Beyond,” and the upcoming “Walking Dead” movie.

— by Katcy Stephan