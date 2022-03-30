The Wanted’s Tom Parker Dead At 33 After Brain Cancer Battle, Wife Kelsey Confirms

The Wanted singer Tom Parker has died.

The pop star passed away on Wednesday after a battle with brain cancer. He was just 33 years old.

Tom’s wife, Kelsey, confirmed the sad news on social media, honoring his memory and the legacy he leaves behind following such a strong fight.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side. Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence,” she wrote, captioning a black-and-white photo of her longtime love alongside a bittersweet shot of the pair cradling their two kids.

Kelsey went on to express gratitude for all the well wishes she and Tom received throughout his ordeal and how much it means to know how cared for he was around the world.

“We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children. Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you,” she added.

Tom announced his diagnosis in October 2020, revealing he had Stage 4 glioblastoma. He and Kelsey shared two little ones: daughter Aurelia Rose, 2, and son Bodhi Thomas, 17 months, who was just a few weeks old upon the start of Tom’s cancer journey.

The British artist shared a hopeful health update as recently as November, telling fans that his tumor was “under control” and he was experiencing “a mix of emotions” about his prognosis.

“We couldn’t ask for more really at this point; a year or so into this journey,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “Honestly over the moon. We can sleep a little easier tonight. Thank you for all your love and support over the last 12+months. Love from Me, Kelsey, Aurelia and Bo.”

— Erin Biglow