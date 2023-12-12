Theresa Caputo Makes Emotional Connections On ‘Raising Spirits’ As New Series Sets Premiere Date (EXCLUSIVE)

Theresa Caputo’s new series “Raising Spirits” is almost here!

The brand-new show – which will follow the fan-favorite medium as she travels the world connecting people with their deceased loved ones – will premiere on Jan. 25, Access Hollywood can exclusively reveal.

In an exclusive sneak peek at the Lifetime original series, Theresa makes a powerful connection with a spirit, who wants to remind her loved one on earth that she’s always with him.

“She says, ‘You will carry me forever in your heart.’ She goes, ‘He carries the picture of me,'” she tells the man.

“Actually, I know exactly what she’s talking about,” he replies, lifting his sleeve to reveal a tattoo of the two of them on his forearm. “This is the last picture we took together.”

Theresa went on to relay a meaningful message from beyond.

“She says, ‘Do you know that that’s a symbolization of our souls? How we are connected? And that is something that will never be broken,'” the star shared.

“Theresa Caputo: Raising Spirits” premieres Jan. 25 at 9 PM ET/PT on Lifetime.