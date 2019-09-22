‘This Is Us’ Pals Mandy Moore And Susan Kelechi Watson Rock Matching Red-And-Pink Looks At 2019 Emmys

Mandy Moore and Susan Kelechi Watson share more than just screen time – they have the same great taste in fashion!

The “This Is Us” stars both opted for similar red-and-pink looks at the 2019 Emmy Awards, and gushed over their matching styles in a sweet Instagram post.

“Always happy to be here and twinning with my girl, @susankelechiwatson.💓 Thanks for having us @televisionacad! #Emmys,” Mandy wrote, sharing a trio of pics of her and Susan posing together on the red carpet.

WATCH: Would Susan Kelechi Watson Hike With Mandy Moore? ‘Y’All Don’t Want To See Me Do Everest’

The women’s respective outfits also sported similar silhouettes, with voluminous, billowy sleeves and off-the-shoulder necklines – and they weren’t alone in choosing the romantic color combination.

Marisa Tomei, Taraji P. Henson and “Orange is the New Black” star Dascha Polanco also rocked red and pink, making it an undeniable breakout trend on TV’s biggest night.

Emmys 2019: Mandy Moore, Taraji P. Henson & More Rule In Red And Pink View Gallery

PHOTOS: Emmys 2019: Mandy Moore, Taraji P. Henson & More Rule In Red And Pink

Though Mandy and Susan couldn’t have looked happier to double-team on their glam game, it’s not the first time they’ve coordinated their style for a special occasion.

At the 2018 SAG Awards, the actresses and their co-star Chrissy Metz were all luminous in vibrant shades of blue – a show of solidarity the trio swore wasn’t planned!

— Erin Biglow