‘This Is Us’ Will End With Season 6 (Reports)

Sad news for “This Is Us” fans: the show will reportedly end after its sixth season.

Sources confirmed the news to Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, but NBC has yet to publicly address the show’s ending. The network will reveal its fall schedule for the 2021-22 season on Friday.

The series, which follows the Pearson family over multiple timelines, is currently airing its fifth season. Creator Dan Fogelman has previously hinted that he had a definite finale in mind, telling The Hollywood Reporter in 2019, “We never set out to make a television series that was going to last 18 seasons, so we have a very direct plan. I have script pages I have written and I’m writing that really are deep, deep, deep into the future. We have a plan for what we’re going to do, and I know what the plan is.”

Mandy Moore recently shared a cheeky post from the set of “This Is Us,” breastfeeding her baby Gus while wearing her character Rebecca’s old-age makeup. “That’s a wrap on season 5 and now I’m just feeding my child. I hope he’s not going to need therapy for this later,” she quipped.

Her on-screen husband, Milo Ventimiglia, gushed over Mandy and husband Taylor Goldsmith’s new addition, telling Access Hollywood, “I’m so happy for Mandy and Taylor. I feel like a broken record saying this, those are people you want to be parents. You want them teaching a young human being how to be, how to look at the world.”

But Milo also noticed something about Gus that looked just like his mom, adding, “I talked to Mandy not too far after she had the baby and she sent me a photo and I said, ‘Wow, he’s got your upper lip.’ It’s funny, the things you notice, Mandy is one of my closest friends, we’ve been, side by each for 5 years together. You learn details of your costars and your friends when you’re around them all time, enough to look at her baby and be like, ‘he’s got your upper lip.’”

