Thomas Rhett and Wife Lauren Akins Expecting 4th Daughter: ‘We Are Pregnant Again!’

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins’ family is growing!

The country singer revealed that they’re having a fourth daughter in an Instagram post on Saturday night, along with a photo of him cradling Lauren’s growing baby bump.

“Well… we are pregnant again! Tonight when I was on stage in Fort Worth about to play ‘to the guys that date my girls’ my wife talked to me in my (ear monitors) and said ‘you can tell them if you want’ so anyways, now you know,” Thomas wrote.. “We are pumped to be having our 4th girl🙌🙌🙌.”

Adding, “Feel free to buy all the merch you want, knowing that all the proceeds are going straight to all these weddings I’ll be paying for one day! Love you so much @laur_akins we always wanted a big thanksgiving table😭.”

Lauren also shared the news on her Instagram page with another photo of the couple from the same evening, writing, “SURPRISE!! he just couldn’t wait any longer, so @thomasrhettakins told our newest little secret onstage at @billybobstexas in Ft. Worth (my mama’s hometown 🥰) just in time for Mother’s Day 💕: Akins family expanding in November 2021 with our FOURTH baby girl 💗💗💗💗.”

The “To The Guys That Date my Girls” singer teased that the wanted a bigger family with his childhood sweetheart in a recent interview with Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover and Scott Evans.

“My wife has always wanted five kids, therefore, we’re going to have five or six. When you hit the number 3, what’s another one? It’s just adding to the chaos,” Thomas said.

The proud dad of three girls also opened up about his parenting challenges and shared his concerns for the future when his daughters begin dating.

