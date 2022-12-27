Tia Mowry Reunites with Ex-Husband Cory Hardrict For Family Christmas

Tia Mowry and ex-husband Cory Hardrict put their differences aside for a Christmas celebration with their children.

The former couple who announced that they were splitting two months ago after 14 years of marriage, spent Christmas together as a family.

The ”Family Reunion” star shared a few photos on Instagram including a group picture in front of the fireplace with their 11-year-old son Cree and 4-year-old son Cairo.

“Family will ALWAYS be Family,” Tia captioned the post. “Merry Christmas from our family to yours.”



The 44-year-old “Sister, Sister” alum revealed earlier this month to TMZ that she and her ex-husband would be spending the holidays together as a “family” with their two children.

“Yes, we are going to be spending the holidays with him, which we’re really excited about. With the whole family. Family is family no matter what happens, and that’s what’s important to me. We will always be family,” she said.

Tia got candid in an interview with People in November about what her life is looking like now after divorcing Cory Hardrict. “I really feel like where I am in my life right now, I’ve realized that life is beautiful, it’s amazing, it’s a gift, but it’s also very short, and we all have to chase our joy and chase being happy,” she said.

The pair who tied the knot in 2008 announced the divorce in October.

