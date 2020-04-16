Tia Mowry Shows Off Her Natural Hair And Fans Go Wild For It: See The Pics!

Tia Mowry is going all-natural! The 41-year-old star shared a photo of herself rocking her natural hair on Wednesday, and fans are loving it!

The “Family Reunion” actress captioned the makeup-free selfie, “It’s been me and my #fro as of late. 👊🏽 #natural #hair #curlyhair #nofilter #nomakeup #me.” In the snap, Tia shows off her stunning complexion and curly hair, with a few grays peeking through at her roots.

Fans were quick to praise Tia in the comments section. One follower wrote, “Our natural hair is so beautiful. Society tricked us into relaxing.” Another commented, “Love your transparency and openness.”

While she’s giving her own hair a break during this time, Tia’s still giving some special attention to her hubby’s ‘do! “You guys, I cut @coryhardrict hair,” she captioned a sweet selfie with husband Cory Hardrict. “He told me this is called the #quarantine #cut. He wanted to leave #hair on top because he didn’t know how much he wanted once his actual #barber cuts his hair out of #quarantine. #married #husband #wife.”

Tia’s not alone in embracing her natural locks—her twin sister, Tamera Mowry, is also showing off her curls. “The Real” co-host captioned a photo on her Instagram, “Hello grays. No getting my hair done during #socialdistancing, and I’m okay with it!”

Both sisters have been open with their followers about how they’re coping with the COVID-19 pandemic. In a sweet Easter snap with her family, Tamera wrote, “Lately my heart has been heavy thinking of all those who may not have had the best quarantine experience…My heart and prayers are with you.”

Tia shared a snap of herself earlier this week, writing, “I have to say, there is a smile here, however under that smile, there has been tears, anxiety and fear. Everyday is not perfect. I get overwhelmed with my thoughts. Some days I find it hard to be productive.”

Tia ended her post on a hopeful note, though, reminding her followers to be kind to themselves: “It’s okay not to be productive. It’s okay to cry in these times. This is new for all of us. We are learning as we go. Give yourself #grace. Be patient with yourself. Everything is gonna be all right.”

— by Katcy Stephan