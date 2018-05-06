Tia Mowry Welcomes Baby Girl: 'We Are In Heaven'

Tia Mowry and husband Cory Hardrict are officially a family of four!

The "Sister Sister" star gave birth to a baby girl on May 5 and announce the happy news on her Instagram account one day later. Tia, 39, shared an adorable snap where she's dressed in a pink robe and cradling her newborn baby.

She captioned the photo, "Feeling grateful and blessed as we welcome our little baby girl into the world!” Born May 5th at 10:29 am at 6 pounds and 4 Oz 19.8 inches 💕 We are in heaven 🙏🏽."