Tia Mowry Welcomes Baby Girl: 'We Are In Heaven'

Tia Mowry welcomes a baby girl on May 5, 2018. (Credit: Instagram)
Tia Mowry and husband Cory Hardrict are officially a family of four!
The "Sister Sister" star gave birth to a baby girl on May 5 and announce the happy news on her Instagram account one day later. Tia, 39, shared an adorable snap where she's dressed in a pink robe and cradling her newborn baby.
She captioned the photo, "Feeling grateful and blessed as we welcome our little baby girl into the world!” Born May 5th at 10:29 am at 6 pounds and 4 Oz 19.8 inches 💕 We are in heaven 🙏🏽."
This is the second child for Tia and Cory. The duo are already parents to son, Cree.
The little girl is definitely going to have plenty of good company. In addition to Cree, we bet Tamera Mowry's kiddos, Aden and Ariah are going to be besties with their new cousin.
Congratulations, Tia!