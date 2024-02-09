Tiësto Bows Out As Super Bowl DJ Amid Family Emergency, Kaskade Steps In As Replacement

Tiësto is stepping down from the world’s biggest stage for a reason close to his heart.

The music producer and DJ has bowed out of his scheduled Super Bowl LVIII performance due to an urgent personal matter just days before the big game. Tiësto announced the news in a social media post on Thursday and shared his regret for having to cancel last-minute, but he went on to express confidence that he was making the right choice.

“Me and my team have been preparing something truly special for months, but a personal family emergency is forcing me to return home Sunday morning. It was a tough decision to miss the game, but family always comes first,” he wrote.

The artist went on to thank the NFL for the opportunity and noted how he looks forward to collaborating with the organization for “something incredible” down the road.

Though fans were likely looking forward to seeing what Tiësto had in store, a fellow superstar DJ has already been confirmed to take his place.

Kaskade shared his enthusiasm to take over the Super Bowl gig as the event’s first in-game DJ, and why the opportunity felt like a long time coming.

“As a kid who grew up in Chicago watching the NFL Super Bowl every year with my family this chance to actually be part of it is absolutely mind blowing,” he wrote.

The game kicks off Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and Kaskade noted that the city has been a “second home for the past decade” and he’s “beyond excited” to represent electronic musicians at such a global event.