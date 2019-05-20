Tiffany Trump And Boyfriend Michael Boulos Hold Hands In Cannes In PDA-Filled Appearance!

Tiffany Trump has the look of love! Tiffany and her new boyfriend Michael Boulos were spotted holding hands outside of the Le Majestic Hotel during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival at on May 19, 2019 in Cannes, France.

Tiffany, who sported a black sleeveless dress and a set of sparkling black pumps, was all smiles as her man escorted her in and out of the hotel. Michael looked sleek in a black sit with a black shirt.

Things seem to be going strong for the happy new couple and Michael seems o have the family’s seal of approval. During the Easter holidays, Michael headed down to the family’s compound at Mar-a-Lago with the President and First Lady Melania Trump. He was spotted doing Easter services with the first family too.

Tiffany and Michael were also spotted out together enjoying New York Fashion Week as they sat front row with Tiffany’s mom Marla Maples. Tiffany and Michael were first rumored to be a couple back in January when they were spotted out in London’s upscale Knightsbridge neighborhood.

What do you think of this new socialite couple!?

