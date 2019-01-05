Tiffany Trump Makes It Instagram Official With New Boyfriend

New year, new official relationship!

President Donald Trump’s youngest daughter took her romance with her new beau, Michael Boulos, to the next level over the holidays!

The 25-year-old debuted her new relationship on Instagram on Friday. She shared a sweet image of the new couple posing in front of a Christmas Tree in the Red Room of the White House. Tiffany was photographed donning a stunning black dress while her man sported a black suit.

The photo was seemingly snapped around mid-December. The First Daughter also posted a solo pic of herself rockin’ the same chic outfit and posing in the exact same spot on December 13.

Tiffany met her new love at Lindsay Lohan’s beach club on the Greek island of Mykonos over the summer, per PEOPLE.

Their romance got hot and heavy pretty quickly! Tiffany reportedly took Michael, who is a Nigeria-born businessman, home to meet her family during Thanksgiving to Mar-a-Lago resort, per Page Six.

Tiffany and Michael have yet to comment on the status of their relationship.