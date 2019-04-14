Tiger Woods Makes Ultimate Comeback With 2019 Masters Win & Celebrities Are Loving It!

Tiger Woods has had quite the comeback.

The golfer won the 2019 Masters title on Sunday, cementing him as one of the best golfers of all time.

The official PGA Tour Twitter account revealed that Tiger Woods has won 15 major championships over his career, only three behind Jack Nicklaus.

MOST MAJOR WINS: Jack Nicklaus: 18

Tiger Woods: 15

Walter Hagen: 11

Ben Hogan: 9

Gary Player: 9

Tom Watson: 8

Bobby Jones: 7

Arnold Palmer: 7

Gene Sarazen: 7

Sam Snead: 7

Harry Vardon: 7#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/v2ccXw9bl7 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 14, 2019

CNN reporter Frank Pallotta caught a cute hugging moment with Tiger and his son.

“From hugging his dad in 1997 to hugging his son in 2019. Tiger Woods is Masters champion once more,” he wrote next to the two heart warming photos.

From hugging his dad in 1997 to hugging his son in 2019. Tiger Woods is Masters champion once more. pic.twitter.com/oKcWchIxsG — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) April 14, 2019

Celebrities were sounding off on social media about Woods’ epic win.

Clutch 🐅 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 14, 2019

Watching final hole of @TheMasters. @TigerWoods is looking GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2019

I am literally in tears watching @TigerWoods this is Greatness like no other. Knowing all you have been through physically to come back and do what you just did today? Wow Congrats a million times! I am so inspired thank you buddy. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) April 14, 2019

Reportedly in attendance at the golf event was Tiger’s girlfriend Erica Herman, according to Golf.com.

Erica was in attendance as Tiger won at the 2018 Tour Championship in Sept. 2018, where she caused a stir when planting a kiss on her man following his victory.

They were photographed in a warm embrace and smooching in celebration of his victory, which caused onlookers to snap a ton of photos of the cute moment. The golf superstar was also seen whispering, “I love you” to his lady at the time, according to multiple reports.

The couple has been linked since 2017, when they were spotted together at the Presidents Cup, where Erica was photographed wearing a “player spouse” badge, which is reserved for wives and girlfriends of players, per Golf Monthly.

Seems like Tiger’s back on top!

— Stephanie Swaim