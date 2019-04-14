Tiger Woods Makes Ultimate Comeback With 2019 Masters Win & Celebrities Are Loving It!

Tiger Woods has had quite the comeback.

The golfer won the 2019 Masters title on Sunday, cementing him as one of the best golfers of all time.

The official PGA Tour Twitter account revealed that Tiger Woods has won 15 major championships over his career, only three behind Jack Nicklaus.

CNN reporter Frank Pallotta caught a cute hugging moment with Tiger and his son.

“From hugging his dad in 1997 to hugging his son in 2019. Tiger Woods is Masters champion once more,” he wrote next to the two heart warming photos.

Celebrities were sounding off on social media about Woods’ epic win.

Reportedly in attendance at the golf event was Tiger’s girlfriend Erica Herman, according to Golf.com.

Erica was in attendance as Tiger won at the 2018 Tour Championship in Sept. 2018, where she caused a stir when planting a kiss on her man following his victory.

They were photographed in a warm embrace and smooching in celebration of his victory, which caused onlookers to snap a ton of photos of the cute moment. The golf superstar was also seen whispering, “I love you” to his lady at the time, according to multiple reports.

The couple has been linked since 2017, when they were spotted together at the Presidents Cup, where Erica was photographed wearing a “player spouse” badge, which is reserved for wives and girlfriends of players, per Golf Monthly.

Seems like Tiger’s back on top!

— Stephanie Swaim

Copyright © 2019 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read More

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.