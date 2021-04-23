Tiger Woods Smiles & Leans On Crutches In New Pic, Two Months After Car Crash

Tiger Woods is all smiles and regaining his strength exactly two months after his devastating car crash in Palos Verdes, Calif.

The golf mega-star posted a picture on Friday on his Instagram where he’s smiling ear-to-ear, leaning on crutches and hanging at a golf course. The legendary athlete is accompanied by his dog and seems to have grown a beard during his recovery.

He captioned the snap, “My course is coming along faster than I am 😃. But it’s nice to have a faithful rehab partner, man’s best friend.”

Tiger’s health update comes after a couple months of rehab. On February 23, he was involved in a vehicle roll-over car crash in Los Angeles when his SUV made contact with a center median, crossed through opposing traffic, hit a curb and a tree in addition to several roll overs.

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the accident was caused by speed and Woods’ “inability to negotiate the curve of the roadway.”

He also said Tiger was driving at an estimated 84 to 87 miles per hour when he crashed into a median, and 75 miles per hour when his car made impact with a tree. According to the Associated Press that is almost double the speed limit of the area.

Villanueva added that there was no indication of impairment from drugs or alcohol on Woods’ part.

Following the crash, The Masters champ was rushed to UCLA Medical Center where he was treated for several injuries.

“Mr. Woods suffered significant orthopaedic injuries to his right lower extremity that were treated during emergency surgery by Orthopaedic trauma specialists at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, a level 1 trauma center,” Dr. Anish Mahajan, the Chief Medical Officer at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center said in a statement.

Tiger returned home to continue his recovery on March 17.

“Happy to report that I am back home continuing my recovery… I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day,” he said in a statement posted on Twitter.

