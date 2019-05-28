Tim McGraw Shows Off His Ripped Body As He Catches A Seriously Big Fish In The Bahamas

We don’t know what’s hotter — Tim McGraw’s insanely ripped body or the fact that he’s basically a pro fisherman!

The country crooner took to social media over the Memorial Day Weekend to show off his massive catches from a fishing trip near his Bahamas home. Tim revealed in a series of Instagram posts that he went pole spear fishing and free diving with a group of his local friends and shared all the fruits of his labor with the local community.

The “She’s My Kinda Rain” singer definitely knows his way around the water too — picking up fish after massive fish. He captioned one snap, “Great day on the water,” and it elicited a funny response from Rita Wilson who was gobsmacked by his haul. “Are you kidding me,” she wrote in the Instagram comments!

And Tim was perhaps mist impressed with a big grouper that he caught. “Yellow fin grouper 1st one! 36 ft down Pole spear … free dive,” he wrote alongside the pic of him posing in a pair of tropical shorts and holding up his fish.

But let’s face it — while the fishing is clearly impressive, it’s hard not to notice the 52-year-old’s beyond ripped body. In all the snaps, his chiseled abs are on full display as are his bulging biceps.

Tim and wife Faith Hill bought a private 20-acre island they call “L’île d’Anges” back in 2003 off the coast of the Bahamas and it’s officially become a summertime playground for the happy couple.

And clearly Tim gets his workouts by the sea these days too!