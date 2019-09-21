Tim McGraw’s Birthday Message To Faith Hill Will Make Your Heart Melt

Tim McGraw does it again!

Tim penned a heartfelt message for his wife Faith Hill on her 52nd birthday. The country star posted a photo to his Instagram on Saturday of his longtime love looking as stunning as ever.

“Our center…. She is my wife, she is the mother of my girls,” the “Humble and Kind” singer began his birthday post. “She is my wife, she is the mother of my girls, she is my best friend, my lover, my tether in the storms, I love her, I love her, I love her.”

Tim concluded his message, “Happy birthday baby❤️.”

It’s not the first time Tim gushed about Faith on social media.

Last year, the country singer posted a sweet message to the “love of his life” for Faith’s birthday alongside adorable throwback photos, which highlighted her lifetime journey from childhood tomboy to wife, mother and music sensation.

“From the first time we met, I knew (she didn’t!) that she was the love of my life forever….” Tim captioned the post. “No matter the ups and downs, the happy and sad or the good and bad. She’s so special and so loved by us. Happy birthday my love. When I wake up next to you in our 80’s… I’ll smile at the life we’ve built.”

Faith also knows how to show the birthday love, too!

In 2017, the country superstar shared a steamy black-and-white pic of the couple, writing, “Never better baby!!!! Happy 50th Birthday my love. This world is a better place because of you. I know you are having one of the best days of your life!!!!!”

One year later, Faith gave another sweet shoutout to Tim. “Happy Birthday to my one and only❤️❤️❤️. You give good smooch face😘💃🏼. I love you,” she wrote.

Tim and Faith married in 1996, and their love seems to still be going strong! The duo are approaching their 23rd wedding anniversary on Oct. 6. The couple are parents to three girls, Gracie, 22, Maggie, 21, and Audrey, 17.

