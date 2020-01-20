Tim Tebow Marries Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters In ‘Intimate Sunset Ceremony’ In South Africa

Tim Tebow is a married man! The former NFL quarterback said “I do” with Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters in an “intimate sunset ceremony” in the beauty queen’s native South Africa, People reports.

Tim, 32, and Demi, 24, exchanged vows in front of 260 guests at Cape Town’s La Paris Estate, with the 2017 Miss Universe wowing in a custom gown from David’s Bridal and accessories by Marion Rehwinkel Jewelry, per the mag. For his part, Tim looked dapper in an Antar Levar tux. Groomsmen sported Indochino suits and bridesmaids complemented Demi in their own David’s Bridal looks.

The bride and groom each shared peeks at their pre-wedding festivities on Instagram, which included commemorative nods to their respective cultures and traditions. Demi swooned over the memory with her 1.5 million followers, calling her and Tim’s celebration of love “the most magical few days.”

Tim told People he’d been waiting his “entire life” for the “right person” to share forever with, and after finding Demi there were “three things” he was anticipating most about their big day.

“The first moment I see her in her wedding dress, the first kiss, and the first dance together as man and wife. It’s such a special night,” he gushed.

Tim proposed to his now-wife in January 2019, six months after confirming their romance to ESPN. Congrats to the happy Mr. and Mrs.!

— Erin Biglow