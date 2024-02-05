Timothée Chalamet Calls Austin Butler An ‘Amazing Talent’ & A ‘Great Guy’

Timothée Chalamet has so much respect for Austin Butler!

While chatting with Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans about working together in the upcoming movie, “Dune: Part II,” the two co-stars shared their first impressions of one another.

“I only heard, literally, bizarrely, had only heard amazing things about Austin from actors he’d work with and producers,” Timothée shared. “But then, you know, you meet someone that by destiny, by the destiny of the script, you know you’re gonna have to work with. This is a not only an amazing talent, but a great guy.”

Adding, “From the first table, zoom, I was just blown away, you know? It is exactly what that role needed.”

Austin responded to Timothée’s comments by quipping, “I’m just blushing over here,” before noting how much he respects his fellow actor.

“He knocked it out of the park. It’s so cool to see the transition from the first film and to see the maturity and the gravitas come out and you get to just knock the roof off it,” Austin told Access Hollywood.

And the support among the co-stars did not stop there!

During Access Hollywood’s sit-down with Zendaya and Florence Pugh, the stars also gushed about Timothée’s work in the highly-anticipated sequel.

“He’s an unbelievable actor. I think he is kind of growing into this moment, into this role himself at the same time, too. And I think that it’s his tone and it’s his appreciation for what’s happening. And his respect for the love that has come into this movie that really makes him feel like this perfect fit for this character,” Florence shared.

“Dune: Part II” hits theaters March 1.