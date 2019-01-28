Apparently Timothée Chalamet thought he would catch up on his reading at Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards!

The “Beautiful Boy” star was spotted reading a program of some sort during the show and Twitter couldn’t get over it.

It appears that the 23-year-old actor thought he should be well informed on the evening’s festivities, and was spotted looking down at his program at the table. While the move isn’t totally a shocker — and it’s literally the sweetest and purest thing ever — it definitely got some attention because he was sitting at a pretty star-packed table.

Timothée was sitting next to John Krasinski and Emily Blunt (who won big at the 2019 SAG Awards) and was just a couple feet from Darren Criss!

The image obviously inspired a lot of great memes that we just need to share.

Here’s some of the Internet’s best reactions:

harry styles eating orange at the vmas vs timothée chalamet reading at the sag awards we love confused kings parallels pic.twitter.com/nPIcJr7VzW — kay (@rubbrsouls) January 28, 2019

timothée chalamet reading at the sag awards is me in every social situation. pic.twitter.com/PbbN38QDGo — saoirse ronan (@shxrlocked) January 28, 2019

purest moment of #SAGAwards thus far is definitely timothee chalamet reading the program pic.twitter.com/UNcPGCg4mT — Alex Friedman (@kosherhotdogz) January 28, 2019

When you have the SAG Awards Sunday night, but also have a statistics final Monday morning #TimothéeChalamet #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/i6WAyNW3Dg — i love 5sos (@5sosluver4evs) January 28, 2019

I very much relate to Timothee Chalamet reading something rather than socialising at a social event pic.twitter.com/Ibj6aZ4KBI — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) January 28, 2019

Is it weird that this *definitely* made us love him even more?