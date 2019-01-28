Timothée Chalamet Got Caught Reading At The 2019 SAG Awards And People Are Freaking Out

Apparently Timothée Chalamet thought he would catch up on his reading at Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards!

The “Beautiful Boy” star was spotted reading a program of some sort during the show and Twitter couldn’t get over it.

It appears that the 23-year-old actor thought he should be well informed on the evening’s festivities, and was spotted looking down at his program at the table. While the move isn’t totally a shocker — and it’s literally the sweetest and purest thing ever — it definitely got some attention because he was sitting at a pretty star-packed table.

Timothée was sitting next to John Krasinski and Emily Blunt (who won big at the 2019 SAG Awards) and was just a couple feet from Darren Criss!

The image obviously inspired a lot of great memes that we just need to share.

Here’s some of the Internet’s best reactions:

Is it weird that this *definitely* made us love him even more?

