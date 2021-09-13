Timothée Chalamet Rocks Converse Sneakers & White Sweatpants At 2021 Met Gala

Timothée Chalamet found the perfect blend between street style and high-fashion glam at the 2021 Met Gala!

The “Dune” star made a splash on the red carpet in a chic double-breasted satin tuxedo jacket with black lapels. He went more casual on the bottom, wearing white sweatpants tucked into white socks and Converse Chuck Taylor high-tops.

The look was designed by Haider Ackermann, who told Vogue it was inspired by the eclectic mix of style he’s seen in the U.S.

“Whenever I visit America, I am always struck by the wonderful clash of uptown and downtown cultures, of music and sports, and all of this energy just mixing together,” the French designer explained. “I wanted to create something inspired by this energy – a fusion of street style and sleek tailoring, to create a more dynamic, deliberate silhouette, while still respecting the dress codes of the event.”

Timothée is a co-chair of tonight’s Met Gala, which is themed “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

In addition to his head-turning look, the actor found a creative way to arrive at the venue. He and Ackermann collaborated with artist and photographer JR and composer Nicholas Brittell on an installation at the Frick Museum. The piece, which was live-streamed on Timothée’s Instagram, began with him exploring the museum and ended with him walking 10 blocks to the Met.