Timothée Chalamet Shuts Down Kylie Jenner & Selena Gomez Drama Rumors

Timothée Chalamet is setting the record straight!

The “Wonka” star shut down rumors that there’s bad blood between Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez on Monday, as seen in a TMZ video.

When asked if he and Selena are “cool” he responded, “of course.”

When they later asked if there was any beef between Selena and Kylie, Timothee replied “no.” Later on, he confirmed they are “all good.”

His clarification comes days after the 2024 Golden Globes, where Selena, Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry Teller made headlines after they were seen talking on camera.

In videos and photos from the convo, the ladies were seen whispering to one another all while having shocked facial expressions.

The chat, of course, went viral with many fans taking to social to speculate what the trio could have been talking about!

After rumors began to circulate alleging that Selena was talking about Timothée and Kylie, a source told People on Jan. 8 that Selena “was absolutely not referencing anything about Timothée or Kylie.”